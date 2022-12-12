When do the Chicago Bears play next? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are 14 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 14 weeks, they sit 3-10, amid a six-game losing streak and fresh off their bye week.

The Bears have four games left to play. Next Sunday, the Bears will continue their schedule against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's the remaining schedule for the Bears:

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 17: @ Detroit Lions

Week 18: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Not only are the Bears tied with the Broncos for the second-worst record in the NFL, but they also own the No. 3 selection in the upcoming NFL draft.

Plenty of fans and outsiders are cheerleading the Bears to defeat, so they can yield a better draft pick in the return. The Bears have a difficult schedule remaining, as shown above.

Hence, there's a chance they can land the No. 2 draft pick if the cards are dealt right. The worst pick they can receive – if they lose out – is the third overall pick.

The Bears need to win one more game than the Denver Broncos and the four-win teams to secure the second overall pick. If they lose out, they would need the Broncos to win one game over the last four weeks.

It's a toss-up. But, their offseason will begin as soon as the order is solidified.

