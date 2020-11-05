Chicago Bears personnel sent home due to COVID-19 concerns

For the first eight weeks of the 2020 NFL season, the Chicago Bears have managed to stay healthy when it came to concerns surrounding COVID-19. But the situation has taken a turn over the last couple of days.

Earlier in the week, tackle Jason Spriggs tested positive for COVID-19 and guard Germain Ifedi was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list as well due to his close proximity.

Now, center Cody Whitehair has also tested positive for the virus, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With Whitehair’s positive test, the team decided to send everyone home from Halas Hall as a precautionary measure, according to Adam Jahns of The Athletic. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune was the first to report the team had new COVID-19 developments.

Sounds like #Bears might have more COVID-19 issues than just OT Jason Spriggs, who tested positive, and RG Germain Ifedi, who has been sidelined because of close contact. Stay tuned to see what shakes out as the day progresses. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 5, 2020





There is apparently a very fluid situation at Halas Hall with the #Bears. I’m told everyone was sent home out of COVID-19 concerns. Stayed tuned for more — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) November 5, 2020





It’s unclear if Whitehair is the only new positive case, but he’s the second player on the offensive line to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Spriggs, meaning this may not be an isolated incident.

The team had been preparing for a practice at 12:45 pm CT but it has since been cancelled. Head coach Matt Nagy will provide an update later in the day, according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune.

UPDATE: Today's Bears practice has been cancelled. All meetings are going virtual. Matt Nagy will address the media later today, time TBD. From the Bears statement: "The health and safety of our team, players and staff are the highest priority.” — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) November 5, 2020





As of Thursday morning, Spriggs, and Whitehair are the only two players who have tested positive. Though he’s on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Ifedi has reportedly tested negative. Ifedi must continue to quarantine for five days due to his close proximity with Spriggs, however. Nagy still anticipates him to be available on Sunday when the Bears take on the Tennessee Titans.

Bears Wire will continue to update as this situation unfolds.