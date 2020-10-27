Even Bears QB Nick Foles is apparently growing frustrated with Matt Nagy's play calling

Even Nick Foles is apparently growing sick of Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy’s play calls.

Sometimes when play calls come in to him, the Bears quarterback told ESPN ahead of their 24-10 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, he knows that it isn’t going to work.

Nick Foles slams Matt Nagy’s play calling

Foles apparently told ESPN’s Brian Griese before the “Monday Night Football” matchup in Los Angeles that he often knows that he won’t have time to execute the plays that Nagy sends in to him during games.

Brian Griese on Nick Foles telling him Nagy sends in play call and Foles already knows the play won’t work because he won’t have enough time after snap. pic.twitter.com/NRo7rntR8F — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 27, 2020

“We were talking to Nick Foles yesterday,” Griese said. “He said, ‘You know, sometimes play calls come in and I know that I don’t have time to execute that play call. You know, I’m the one out here getting hit. Sometimes the guy calling the plays, Matt Nagy, he doesn’t know how much time there is back here.’ “So that’s something that they have to get worked out.”

Foles went 28 of 40 for 261 yards through the air and threw two interceptions in the loss. The Bears struggled to come up with any offensive momentum, and their only touchdown of the night was a fumble recovery from safety Eddie Jackson.

While the Bears are 5-2, Nagy has continually struggled to improve their offense. There were even two specific play calls that stand out and fit Foles’ point from Monday night — a fourth-and-1 pitch to Cordarrelle Patterson and a sack on fourth-and-4 when Foles didn’t have any time to develop a play.

Though this is a second-hand comment — it came from Griese, not directly from Foles himself — the comment is extremely telling.

If a starting quarterback doesn’t have faith in his head coach’s play calling ability, the offense almost certainly needs a lot of work.

Foles, Nagy walk back comments

Nagy was asked about Griese’s comments after the game, and seemed a bit confused as to where they came from.

“Nick and I have a pretty good relationship, and he hasn’t said that [to me],” Nagy said, via the Chicago Sun Times. “I’m sure he’ll explain what he meant by that.”

Foles said after the game that it was a “miscommunication” with Griese, and that he was instead trying to explain conversations he and Nagy have on the sideline together.

“That was definitely a miscommunication with Brian and I,” Foles said, via the Sun Times. “We do these pregame conversations the day before the game, and that conversation... Coach Nagy and I have great conversations on the sidelines. “With Brian, it was a miscommunication of words. That’s not what I was trying to bring across in that conversation.”

Either way, it’s clear that both Nagy and Foles have some work to do to get the Bears offense back on track.

Both Nick Foles and Matt Nagy walked back allegations that Foles wasn't happy with Nagy's play calling after the game. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) More

More from Yahoo Sports: