Report: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky doesn't need surgery after injuring shoulder

After going down with a shoulder injury in his only snap of the game last week, Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky will not need surgery on his shoulder and is instead being considered week-to-week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bears’ QB Mitchell Trubisky visited Dr. ElAttrache in Los Angeles Thursday afternoon for further evaluation on his right shoulder and it was determined surgery is not needed - he will continue rehab in Chicago with the team and is considered week to week, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2020

Trubisky hurt his shoulder on the one snap he took during their 26-23 loss to the Saints last week. He kept the ball for a 3-yard run, but landed on his shoulder when he was brought down by New Orleans linebacker Alex Anzalone. He didn’t return to the game.

Trubisky underwent evaluations all week, and visited a doctor in Los Angeles on Thursday, though they have determined that surgery isn’t needed on his shoulder. He will now continue rehabbing and working with the team in Chicago.

The snap last week marked Trubisky’s first since he was benched in Week 3. The 27-year-old began the season as the Bears’ starting quarterback, but was replaced by Nick Foles in the middle of their game against the Atlanta Falcons in September.

Trubisky — who the Bears traded up to take in the 2017 draft — has thrown for 560 yards and six touchdowns this season.

Though Trubisky has struggled, Foles hasn’t been much better. He’s completed just 64.8 percent of his passes and thrown seven interceptions in his six games this year while failing to spark any life into the Bears’ offense.

Even though fans may keep calling for Trubisky to return to the starting role — and that’s not out of the realm of possibility since surgery is off the table — his latest setback likely secures Foles job for at least the near future.

