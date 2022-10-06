Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 5 matchup
Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings return home from London to host Justin Fields' Chicago Bears for an NFC North matchup.
The Vikings will look for their fourth win of the season behind quarterback Kirk Cousins, while the Bears (2-2) aim to get back on the winning track. Can head coach Matt Eberflus and Chicago get things rolling, or will Kevin O'Connell's Vikings keep the momentum going? Sunday's game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium.
Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bears vs. Vikings Week 5 game:
Bears at Vikings odds, moneyline and over/under
Spread: Vikings (-7.5)
Moneyline: Vikings (-370); Bears (+290)
Over/under: 43.5
'THE ANSWER': Minnesota Vikings WR Justin Jefferson declares himself 'The Answer' on Instagram
ANALYSIS: Bears WR N'Keal Harry can provide offensive boost amid return from ankle injury
NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst
Lorenzo Reyes: Vikings 26, Bears 13
The Bears simply cannot be trusted and are a mess on offense. The coaching staff hasn’t done enough to put Justin Fields in a position to succeed and the Vikings have far too much firepower. In Minneapolis, this one has blowout potential.
Safid Deen: Vikings 23, Bears 17
I’m not sure what’s going on exactly with the Bears offense behind new coach Matt Eberflus and quarterback Justin Fields. So, give me the team with an offense clicking on all cylinders. I'm picking the Vikings.
Lance Pugmire: Vikings 24, Bears 16
Minnesota settled for too many field goals and nearly paid for it before leaving England with an upright-crossbar-assisted missed New Orleans field goal. Expect new coach Kevin O’Connell to get the kinks out in the classic divisional matchup.
Jarrett Bell: Vikings 24, Bears 19
Nate Davis: Vikings 28, Bears 17
Tyler Dragon: Vikings 26, Bears 17
POWER RANKINGS: Who moves up to No. 2 behind unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles?
WEEK 5 PREVIEW: Unbeaten Eagles travel to Arizona, Bengals-Ravens battle for first
IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project
NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings: Game predictions, picks, odds