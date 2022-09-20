Chicago Bears loss to the Packers gets the best of superfan in TikTok video

Bears loss gets the best of superfan in TikTok video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears fan base is a loyal one. That's for certain.

One Bears superfan showed his pride in a TikTok/Twitter video as he watched the final seconds tick down the clock during the Bears' loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The fan was decked out in a Justin Fields jersey, winter cap and a stylish white-sleeve, blue base Bears varsity jacket. He wiped some prideful tears from his eyes as he hilariously responded to the video filmer's criticism of his reaction.

“I [have] known you for two months, this been my team for 22 years," he said in the video.

It's safe to say Bears fans around the world shared his sentiment.

