Chicago Bears London game tickets on sale now originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Football fans hoping to fly across the pond to watch the Bears in London can firm up their plans now. Tickets for the team’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium went on sale on Thursday morning.

The Week 6 matchup on Oct. 13 marks the fourth time the Bears will play in London. They first went to London to take on the Cowboys for a preseason date back in 1986. They returned for a regular season win against the Buccaneers in 2011. The team’s last trip to London was in 2019, when they lost to the Raiders. That 2019 game was also the first time Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted an NFL game.

The Jaguars are much more familiar with London trips. The Week 6 game will be their 12th game at their home away from home. However they haven’t turned that experience into a big advantage. The Jags are 6-5 in their London games.

