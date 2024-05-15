Chicago Bears' London game announced as NFL begins to roll out 2024 schedule

Chicago Bears' London game announced as NFL begins to roll out 2024 schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Caleb Williams and the Bears’ fall trip to London is officially set.

The NFL announced Wednesday the Bears will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Stadium in London in Week 6 on October 13. The game will kickoff at 8:30 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on NFL Network.

The Bears-Jaguars game is one of five international NFL games in 2024.

This is the Bears’ first trip to London since 2019 when they lost to Khalil Mack and the then-Oakland Raiders.

The Bears are slated to have nine home games this year, so they will be the de facto home team for the Oct. 13 game against the Jaguars.

The Bears will host the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field this fall.

They will visit the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, and their three NFC North rivals.

The full NFL schedule will be released Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.