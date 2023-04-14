Chicago Bears list new jersey numbers for incoming players

Bears list new jersey numbers for incoming players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

So far this offseason, the Chicago Bears have added a slew of players to their roster through free agency and trades. They've stockpiled the starting linebackers, running back room and got started on feeding the trenches.

Here are the updated numbers for the incoming Chicago Bears, according to the Bears roster:

No. 2 – DJ Moore, wide receiver

No. 15 – P.J. Walker, quarterback

No. 17 – Ryan Anderson, punter

No. 18 – Robert Tonyan, tight end

No. 20 – Travis Homer, running back

No. 29 – D'Onta Foreman, running back

No. 49 – Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker

No. 53 – T.J. Edwards, linebacker

No. 64 – Nate Davis, guard

No. 94 – Rasheem Green, defensive line

No. 95 – DeMarcus Walker, defensive end

No. 97 – Andrew Billings, defensive tackle

Kicker Cairo Santos moved to No. 8, as Moore took the No. 2 jersey he wore in Carolina. Looking at the updated roster, no player has taken the coveted No. 0, which was made legal by the NFL to wear during gameplay.

