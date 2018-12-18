Chicago Bears Lineman Charles Leno Jr. Proposes on Field After Win Over Packers

After helping defeat their ultimate rival, Wisconsin's Greenbay Packers, Chicago Bears lineman Charles Leno Jr. had the ultimate touchdown: He proposed to his girlfriend of five years, and she said yes!

On Sunday, December 16, the Bears defeated their NFC rival, Wisconsin's Greenbay Packers, further securing their spot at the top of the NFC North with a standing of 10-4 and clinching their first playoff berth since 2010. This high-profile victory put all eyes on the team, which gave offensive tackle Charles Leno Jr. the perfect opportunity to pop the question to his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, in a major way.

After their win, Leno brought Roth onto Soldier Field in the middle of the Bears’ orange logo and got down on one knee. According to the Chicago Tribune, he presented his now-fiancé with a small turquoise ring box in front of the millions of fans in the stadium.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Jennifer Marie Roth, would you love to be Jennifer Marie Leno?” Leno asked, to which Roth responded by saying yes six times. “Will you? Will you accept? I love you, baby.”

The Chicago Bears shared the sweet video of the proposal to their Twitter account, congratulating the newly-engaged couple on the exciting news.

"It was coming soon, but once I found out we could clinch this week, and I was like, ‘I have to speed things up. I have to speed up the process.’ I kind of planned it earlier in the week,” Leno, who is now on his fifth season with the Bears, told ESPN of his on-field proposal.

One sideline reporter asked if Leno would have still proposed if the Bears had lost, to which Leno answered, “I knew we would win.”

Story continues

See more: Tasteful Football Wedding Ideas to Incorporate Your Love of The Game on Your Big Day