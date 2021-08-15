Chicago Bears' Justin Fields throws first pitch at White Sox game

Bears' Justin Fields throws out first pitch at White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

After Justin Fields put on a show Saturday in the 20-13 preseason victory over the Miami Dolphins, he and other Chicago Bears rookies visited the first-place White Sox the next day.

Justin Fields first pitch.



Great cutting action. Strong command. Bright future on the hill. pic.twitter.com/w5Wkt4LBwZ — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) August 15, 2021

Fields took the mound Sunday prior to the Sox' game against the New York Yankees and showed off his arm by throwing a high ball over the plate.

Fans at Guaranteed Rate Field erupted in cheers for Fields. Shortstop Tim Anderson also seemed to be quite the fan

Game recognize game. pic.twitter.com/HJM4VZhD5j — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 15, 2021

Andy Dalton started in Saturday's game, but it was Fields the fans wanted to see. Fields came in for Dalton with 12:11 left until halftime, receiving a standing ovation at Soldier Field. Fields turned on his athleticism when he ran in the end zone for his first NFL preseason touchdown with just under 10:00 left in the third quarter.

But the show wasn't over.

Story continues

With 4:00 left in the third, Fields threw a bomb to tight end Jesse James who was wide open enough to backpedal in a touchdown.

Fields completed 14 of 20 passes for 142 yards with two touchdowns in an impressive NFL debut, giving fans a glimpse at what a franchise quarterback for the Bears could look like.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!