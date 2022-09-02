Chicago Bears jersey schedule released

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read

Chicago Bears jersey schedule released originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's finally here.

The Chicago Bears released its jersey schedule for the 2022 regular season.

Here's the schedule for each color jersey. 

Blue Jersey - Home 

  • Week 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers

  • Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins

  • Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions

  • Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers

  • Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

  • Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills

White Jersey - Away

  • Week 2 @ Green Bay Packers

  • Week 4 @ New York Giants

  • Week 5 @ Minnesota Vikings

  • Week 7 @ New England Patriots

  • Week 11 @ Atlanta Falcons

  • Week 12 @ New York Jets

  • Week 17 @ Detroit Lions

Classic White Jersey 

  • Week 3 vs. Houston Texans

Orange Jersey - Alternative (with orange helmets)

  • Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders

  • Week 8 @ Dallas Cowboys

All Blue Uniform

  • Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories