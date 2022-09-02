Chicago Bears jersey schedule released
It's finally here.
The Chicago Bears released its jersey schedule for the 2022 regular season.
Here's the schedule for each color jersey.
Blue Jersey - Home
Week 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers
Week 9 vs. Miami Dolphins
Week 10 vs. Detroit Lions
Week 13 vs. Green Bay Packers
Week 15 vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Week 16 vs. Buffalo Bills
White Jersey - Away
Week 2 @ Green Bay Packers
Week 4 @ New York Giants
Week 5 @ Minnesota Vikings
Week 7 @ New England Patriots
Week 11 @ Atlanta Falcons
Week 12 @ New York Jets
Week 17 @ Detroit Lions
Classic White Jersey
Week 3 vs. Houston Texans
Orange Jersey - Alternative (with orange helmets)
Week 6 vs. Washington Commanders
Week 8 @ Dallas Cowboys
All Blue Uniform
Week 18 vs. Minnesota Vikings
