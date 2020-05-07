Kristin Cavallari reportedly saw Jay Cutler as ‘this lazy, unmotivated guy’ ahead of divorce

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler and reality TV star Kristin Cavallari announced last month that they are getting a divorce after a decade together.

Among other things, Cavallari apparently opted for the split after growing frustrated with Cutler in his post-NFL days.

Cavallari, a source told Page Six, “views herself as very polished and put together, and [Cutler as] this lazy, unmotivated guy.”

“She was growing increasingly impatient with him,” a source told Page Six. “He was supposed to take this big job at Fox Sports and have a life after football that would get him up off the couch and do something. Instead, he backed out — this is [three] years ago — and joined the Dolphins. That didn’t pan out well, and he was left with no TV gig until she got the show for them.”

Cutler, 36, spent 12 seasons in the NFL, most notably with the Bears. He retired after the 2016 season in Chicago and was poised to make the transition to the broadcast booth, though came out of retirement for one last shot with the Miami Dolphins — which didn’t go well. He retired for good after the 2017 season.

He has appeared on their reality show “Very Cavallari” on the E! Network since 2018, which provided an inside look at Cutler’s life as a stay-at-home dad with their three kids on their Tennessee farm.

While Cutler is allowed to want to rest after spending more than a decade in the NFL — something that would take a significant toll on anyone – the lifestyle change apparently wasn’t for Cavallari.

Kristin Cavallari wanted a divorce from Jay Cutler in part because she reportedly saw him as "this lazy, unmotivated guy." (Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)

