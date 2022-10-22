Chicago Bears injury report: No one hurt before Patriots game

Bears injury report: Clean bill of health for Pats game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made it a clean sweep this week. For the third day in a row, the team had full participation at practice, with no names listed in any capacity on Saturday’s injury report.

Most notably, Justin Fields was a full participant all week after taking 12 hits on Thursday Night Football. Fields admitted he was hurting after the game, but the extra time off helped him to recover. Fields also shared that he wasn’t hurt to the point of needing x-rays after the Commanders game.

N’Keal Harry also practiced in full as he continues to prepare for his Bears debut. Harry was medically cleared to play last week, but was a scratch on gameday. On Friday, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert said the team thinks Harry’s ready to play for the first time since undergoing ankle surgery in August. However the team is still working through how much he’ll play. The Bears have used “ramp up” periods to slowly work a player back into the lineup if they’ve missed significant time, so it feels likely that Harry will have a limited snap count on Monday Night Football.

“The main thing is that you’re sure, is he physically ready to go out there and play,” said Tolbert. “And his stamina, make sure his stamina was up to par. He probably the last two days on purpose had more reps in the receiver (drills) because I wanted to make sure he could hold up stamina-wise.”

The Bears also wanted to check to make sure Harry could cut off of each foot equally well, so that he’s not favoring one ankle over the other, and he passed that test, too.

“We feel like he’s been preparing and he’s earned the right to get some playing time this week.”

