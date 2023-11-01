Chicago Bears injury report: Latest on Jaquan Brisker concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are still without starting quarterback Justin Fields. On Wednesday, the team released its first injury report of the week ahead of the Saints game and Fields was listed as “did not participate.” It should be noted that Fields’ designation, and all the other designations on the report are projections, since the team held a walk-through on Wednesday and did not practice.

Jaquan Brisker remains in the concussion protocol after his bizarre inclusion into the protocol on Monday. Brisker took a big shot on a two-point try against the Raiders, initially cleared the protocol, was listed on the injury report with an illness that included running a fever, then continued to feel off so was checked again for a concussion and ultimately entered the protocol.

Fellow safety Eddie Jackson practiced in full for the second practice in a row as he works back from a foot injury. Jackson was able to practice without limitation last Friday, but still didn’t play against the Chargers. With both Brisker and Jackson out in Week 8 the Bears started Elijah Hicks and Duron Harmon at safety.

Right guard Nate Davis (ankle) and middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (knee) each projected to be DNPs on Wednesday. Davis missed the last two games with his injury, while Edmunds sustained his last week. Edmunds briefly returned to the game after working out his knee on the sideline, but needed to come out again.

Left tackle Braxton Jones managed to practice in a limited fashion as he works his way back from a neck injury. Jones is still in the middle of his 21-day window to return from injured reserve. The team still has two weeks to move him back to the active roster. If they don’t, they’ll have to shut him down for the rest of the year. Larry Borom has played left tackle while Jones has been sidelined

Lucas Patrick practiced in full after he popped up on the injury report with a back injury ahead of the Chargers game. Patrick managed to play in the game. Finally, Terell Smith remains out with mononucleosis.

