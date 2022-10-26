Chicago Bears injury report: Larry Borom has concussion

Larry Borom pops on Bears injury report with concussion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One week after having a completely clean bill of health for an entire week, the Bears had a surprising name pop up on their injury report on Wednesday. Larry Borom was officially listed as “did not participate,” although that designation is just a projection since the Bears only held walkthroughs on Wednesday.

It’s unclear when Borom sustained his concussion. He played 100% of the team’s offensive snaps on Monday night. If he can’t play on Sunday against the Cowboys it would be a major blow to the team. The offensive line is already without starting left guard Cody Whitehair, and starting center Lucas Patrick left the Patriots game with an injured toe. The Bears don’t know the extent of Patrick’s injury yet, but Matt Eberflus said an IR stint was likely, which would knock him out a minimum of four games.

Borom had a rough night against the Patriots and Matthew Judon. The Pats pass rusher repeatedly beat Borom and ended the game with 2.5 sacks, two more TFLs and one pass defended. Prior to that game however, Borom had been the team’s most reliable pass protector. He had only surrendered four pressures over 69 true pass set opportunities. That 5.8% pressure rate was by far the lowest, as everyone else on the line ranged from 9.6% (Teven Jenkins) all the way to a whopping 24.6% (Braxton Jones).

