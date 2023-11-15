Chicago Bears injury report: Justin Fields, Khalil Herbert updates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields was a full participant at Wednesday’s Bears practice, which is one more indication that he’s ready to return this Sunday against the Lions. Head coach Matt Eberflus said before practice that the plan is for Fields to start this week.

Here’s a look at the full injury report:

Other full participants at Bears practice were starting right guard Nate Davis (ankle), starting fullback Khari Blasingame (concussion) and backup cornerback Terell Smith (mononucleosis). Eberflus said Davis is set to return to right guard this week, and that the team will move Teven Jenkins to left guard. Cody Whitehair will go to the bench.

When Blasingame was sidelined, the Bears tried several options as lead blockers in the run game, from tight ends to wide receivers. Blasingame’s return should help the team play to their strengths in the run game, no matter who’s carrying the ball. Right now, it’s still unclear who will lead the Bears backfield since Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman each practiced in a limited capacity. Foreman was clearly in pain following the team’s 16-13 win over the Panthers on Thursday Night Football. Eberflus said Foreman was progressing well, but the team needed to see how his ankle responded after Wednesday’s practice. Meanwhile, the Bears have yet to activate Herbert from injured reserve.

“We’ll see where he is this week,” Eberflus said about potentially activating Herbert. “See how he looks and see where he goes from there.”

It’s worth noting that Wednesday’s limited practice was a step back for Hebert. Last week he participated in full, and was only listed with an ankle injury. Now a shin injury is listed as well.

Finally, Tremaine Edmunds did not participate at all as he continues to rehab from a knee injury suffered in Week 8. Jack Sanborn has taken Edmunds’ spot at middle linebacker in the interim and played at a high level.

