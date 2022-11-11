Chicago Bears injury report: Jaylon Johnson, Teven Jenkins questionable for Lions game

Injury report: Johnson, Jenkins questionable for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be without one of their starting cornerbacks when they take on the Lions in Week 10, and they could be without another. The Bears released their final injury report before Sunday’s game and ruled out Kindle Vildor with an ankle injury. Jaylon Johnson is also questionable to play with an oblique injury. In addition, starting right guard Teven Jenkins is questionable with a hip injury and starting defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad is doubtful with a knee injury.

Johnson is the team’s top cornerback, and has at times been used to shadow an opponent’s top pass-catching option. Vildor has played opposite Johnson on the outside when the Bears go into their nickel defense, as Kyler Gordon moves into the slot. When the Bears have been down one cornerback, they’ve used Jaylon Jones as a replacement. It’s unclear who they’ll use if both Vildor and Johnson can’t play. Other cornerbacks on the Bears roster include Lamar Jackson and special teams standout Josh Blackwell.

Jenkins has been a revelation at right guard since taking over the position full time in Week 5. He’s consistently one of the team’s most dominant players in run blocking schemes, and hasn’t been much of a liability in pass protection. If he can’t play, there’s a good chance the Bears insert Michael Schofield, who just came off an impressive stint filling in for Cody Whitehair at left guard.

Finally, if Muhammad doesn’t suit up on Sunday, even more responsibility will fall on the young defensive linemen on the roster. Trevis Gipson’s snap count rose dramatically after the Robert Quinn trade, but Dominique Robinson maintained a similar workload. If Muhammad is out, Robinson may be the man to pick up most of the slack.

