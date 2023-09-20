Chicago Bears injury report: Eddie Jackson, Lucas Patrick do not practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The big Bears injury news of the day was that starting left tackle Braxton Jones is going on IR with a neck injury, and he has no timetable to return. But, the team’s first injury report of the week indicates there’s more to keep an eye on as the team gets ready to take on the Chiefs in Kansas City this Sunday.

Notably, Eddie Jackson and Lucas Patrick were unable to practice today due to a foot injury and an illness, respectively.

In Week 2, Jackson suffered a non-contact injury to the same foot that was affected by a Lisfranc injury last season. It was a scary moment considering Jackson’s history with that foot, but Eberflus has said a couple of times that the team feels “positive” about the overall outlook of Jackson’s injury this time around. If Jackson misses time, however, the team will call upon second-year player Elijah Hicks to fill in at safety.

If Patrick misses time, Dan Feeney figures to take over at center. Feeney played two snaps at center against the Bucs when Patrick needed a breather.

Further, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and nickel corner Josh Blackwell were each limited at practice with a knee injury and a hamstring injury.

Mooney initially hurt his knee in Week 1, then aggravated it in Week 2. It kept him sidelined for a significant portion of the day.

“Just like a knot on top of my kneecap and it was just in the way,” Mooney said on Monday. “It was hard for me to bend my knee.”

Mooney described the injury as a “nagging bruise” but voiced confidence that he’ll be good to go when the Bears travel to Kansas City to take on the Chiefs. If things regress, however, Tyler Scott would likely see an increased role on offense, and Equanimeous St. Brown might be on the active roster for the first time this year.

Blackwell was in line to take over at nickel corner, since Kyler Gordon underwent hand surgery last week. That hamstring injury kept him from playing, though, so the Bears signed Greg Stroman to the active roster and plugged him into the spot. Against the Bucs, Stroman gave up three catches for 25 yards, blitzed four times and made seven tackles.

