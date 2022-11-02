Chicago Bears injury report: Eddie Jackson, Teven Jenkins, Kyler Gordon limited

Jackson, Jenkins, Gordon all limited at Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Three big names popped up on the Bears injury report on Wednesday. Eddie Jackson, Teven Jenkins and Kyler Gordon were all limited at practice. Jackson and Gordon were each limited by a hip injury, while Jenkins was held back by his back. In addition, Larry Borom did not participate for his fourth practice in a row with a concussion.

The biggest player to monitor this week will be Jackson. He’s been the defense’s biggest producer this season, with four interceptions, two forced fumbles and 58 tackles. Jackson’s turnaround this season has been remarkable as he’s developed into a leader on the team. If he can’t play on Sunday, the Bears could turn to DeAndre Houston-Carson or Dane Cruikshank to replace him.

If Jenkins can’t play against the Dolphins on Sunday, it would be a major blow to the offensive line. Jenkins has been the most physical player up front for the Bears, both in run blocking and pass blocking. Further, the depth on the line is already stretched thin with three other starters sidelined. Left guard Cody Whitehair hasn’t played since Week 4, when he suffered a knee injury. The Bears opened up Whitehair’s 21-day window to return from IR on Wednesday, but it’s unclear how quickly he can get ready to play again. Center Lucas Patrick left Week 7’s game early with a toe injury and he was placed on IR the following week. Patrick will be eligible to return in Week 12 for the Jets game. Finally, Borom missed last Sunday’s game against the Cowboys with a concussion. Borom remained a DNP at practice on Wednesday with that concussion. With so many backups already being pressed into duty, the team doesn’t have many options left if they need to replace Jenkins. Alex Leatherwood, Ja’Tyre Carter and Dieter Eiselen are the only other guys who either aren’t already playing, or aren’t hurt.

Gordon on the other hand has taken on a big role in the Bears defense as a rookie. Defensive coordinator Alan Williams has tasked Gordon with playing both outside receiver in the team’s base defense, and slot receiver when the team moves to its nickel package. If Gordon isn’t able to play against the Dolphins, Kindle Vildor would likely become the permanent outside corner opposite Jaylon Johnson. The team may use Jaylon Jones as their nickel corner.

Story continues

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!