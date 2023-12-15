Chicago Bears injury report: DJ Moore, Jaquan Brisker updates originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Two of the Bears stars are trending in the right direction to play against the Browns on Sunday. Wide receiver DJ Moore practiced in full on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday and participating in a limited capacity on Thursday. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a limited participant on Friday after not practicing at all on Thursday. Each is officially deemed questionable to play in Cleveland.

Moore has been everything the Bears could want in a WR1 in his first season with the team. If he can’t play that would put Darnell Mooney in the spotlight, along with backups Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr. and Trent Taylor. Moore leads the team with 1,071 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Mooney lags behind as the second with 395 yards and one touchdown.

Brisker is coming off an incredible 17 tackle performance in the Bears win over the Lions in Week 14. He’s a versatile safety who has worked both deep in the back of the defense, or in the box as a pseudo-linebacker. If Brisker’s groin injury keeps him from playing on Sunday, Elijah Hicks figures to replace him in the lineup.

The Bears did rule out two depth players, wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown and linebacker Noah Sewell. St. Brown developed a bigger role in the offense after Ryan Poles traded Chase Claypool to Miami and has earned praise from coaches for his blocking on the perimeter. Sewell is the team’s backup strongside linebacker and contributes on special teams.

