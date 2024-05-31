Chicago Bears to Headline HBO's 'Hard Knocks' Sports Documentary Series

Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears speaks answers a question from the media during his introductory press conference at Halas Hall on April 26, 2024.

The Chicago Bears will take center stage for the first time on HBO's Hard Knocks documentary series this summer.

The five-part Hard Knocks: Training Camp with The Chicago Bears series debuts August 6 and will follow the Bears during the team's training camp in preparation for the 2024 season. The appearance is the first for the Bears in the 19-season history of Hard Knocks, mostly due to the Bears' chairman George McCaskey's objection to having the team profiled on the show.

The Bears have been busy during the offseason, drafting in USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the first pick of April's NFL Draft and trading for veteran former Los Angeles Chargers receiver Keenan Allen.

"We are honored to feature such an iconic NFL franchise on Hard Knocks," said NFL Films senior director and supervising producer Shannon Furman in a statement. "The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff, and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fan base. We are thankful to the entire organization for opening their doors to us for what is sure to be an exciting training camp this summer."

Added Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren: Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise."

Since its debut in 2001, Hard Knocks has documented training camps of the Baltimore Ravens (2001), Dallas Cowboys (2002, 2008, 2021), Kansas City Chiefs (2007), Cincinnati Bengals (2009, 2013), New York Jets (2010, 2023), Miami Dolphins (2012), Atlanta Falcons (2014), Houston Texans (2015), Los Angeles Rams (2016, 2020), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2017), Cleveland Browns (2018), Oakland Raiders (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), and the Detroit Lions (2022).