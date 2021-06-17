Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy still not ready to consider Justin Fields as starter

Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canadian home sales and the average price fell in May compared with the previous month, as frustrated would-be buyers took a break and some of the pandemic urgency to secure a home began to fade, the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) said on Tuesday. Canadian home sales fell 7.4% in May from April, while the average selling price was down 1.1% from the previous month, according to CREA data. "While housing markets across Canada remain very active, we now have two months of moderating activity in the books, and that goes for demand, supply and prices," Cliff Stevenson, chair of CREA, said in a statement.