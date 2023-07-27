Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael moves one step closer to possible induction into the Hall of Fame

Chicago Bears great Steve McMichael moved one step closer to getting into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday when it was announced he is one of 12 former players being considered by the Hall’s Seniors Committee for possible induction into the Class of 2024.

McMichael was one of 31 Seniors Committee semifinalists but has now moved to the next stage of the selection process. The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 22 to select at least one and up to three Seniors nominees, who will then undergo a vote from the Hall of Fame’s selection committee to determine their standing.

The other 11 players are, in alphabetical order, Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Roger Craig, Randy Gradishar, Joe Jacoby, Albert Lewis, Eddie Meador, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Otis Taylor and Al Wistert.

McMichael played 15 NFL seasons, 13 with the Bears. His 95 career sacks rank fourth all time among defensive tackles, and he was a key contributor to the vaunted Bears defense, helping propel the organization to its only Super Bowl triumph in the 1985 season. During his time with the Bears, McMichael played in 191 consecutive regular-season games and 12 more in the playoffs.

McMichael has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, which was diagnosed in January 2021.

Virginia McCaskey, the Bears’ principal owner and daughter of league founder George Halas, also was up for consideration for the Hall of Fame, named as a semifinalist in the Coach/Contributor category this summer. But McCaskey did not make the cut Thursday when the Coach/Contributor committee reduced its list of 29 semifinalists to 12.

Those advancing to the next stage in that category are Tom Coughlin, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft, Buddy Parker, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

One person from that list will be selected Aug. 15 to be voted on next winter for possible induction into the Hall.