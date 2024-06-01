Chicago Bears gear up for HBO’s Hard Knocks: Eberflus, Swift share past insights

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — With offseason OTA’s coming to a close, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and several other Bears players took the time Friday to provide insight on how they feel being this year’s NFL team featured on the HBO series Hard Knocks.

“We talked to the team about that because I’ve been involved in it before,” Eberflus said. “And I believe that NFL Films, HBO does an outstanding job of getting their message out … We’re going to be proud of that message because I’m proud of these guys.

“We have a bunch of really good people here in the building.”

Eberflus was a part of the 2021 in-season edition of Hard Knocks when he was the defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. The Bears’ head coach said the messaging relayed by his team during this go-around will be similar to the messaging relayed by the Colts some three years ago.

“Really, it’s the same message. We had a real positive attitude about it,” Eberflus said. “Our message [then] was going to be, who we are and how we operate. No one changes how they act, no one changes what they do. We just focus on our job and they’re going to have these special interest stories that they did, which I think some of them are pretty good.”

One player on the Bears roster who also has past experience with Hard Knocks is running back D’Andre Swift.

Swift, who is heading into his first season in Chicago after signing as a free agent this offseason, took part in the HBO NFL series in 2022 when he was a member of the Detroit Lions.

“It was cool. The first time you’re going into something like that, you’re used to watching it as a young player,” Swift said of his past experience with Hard Knocks. “Being involved in it is a different outlook. [But] it was a cool experience.”

Swift also told local media that he doesn’t expect Eberflus to get in on any stretching or calisthenics like his previous head coach, Dan Campbell, did when the Lions were featured on the series.

“No I’m not expecting him to, nah,” Swift said with a laugh. “That was the first time I saw a coach do up-downs with the team.”

Overall — From head coach to some of Chicago’s best players — The vibes surrounding Hard Knocks were optimistic walking away from Friday’s practice, with most seeing an opportunity to shine a positive light on the City of Chicago, the Bears and members of the team.

“I think they were excited about it because we have a good thing going here,” Eberflus said of players’ reactions to the Hard Knocks announcement. “We got a good brotherhood, a good mindset.”

“It’s exciting, first and foremost,” Swift said. “I seen the news come out, I thought it was exciting for the fans, for the team. That means eyes are going to be looking for the Bears so, we’re excited for the opportunity.”

“I think it’s going to be exciting, just to get guys out there competing,” added linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. “It shows we’ve got something brewing here. Everybody wants to see what’s going on.”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears” is set to debut on the streaming service Max Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. CT, with new episodes coming out every Tuesday after that until Sept. 3.

With OTA’s now in the books, next up for the Bears is mandatory minicamp, which gets kicked off this Tuesday, June 4.

