Chicago Bears’ full 2023 schedule
The Chicago Bears have unveiled their 2023 schedule, which features some intriguing matchups and plenty of storylines.
In addition to facing their NFC North opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC West and NFC South, which includes home games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, as well as away games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.
With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll face the AFC North same-place finisher, Cleveland Browns, on the road.
Chicago will open the season at home against the Green Bay Packers, and the Bears will play four prime-time games from Weeks 5-12.
Here’s a quick look at the Bears’ complete 2023 schedule — preseason and regular season:
Preseason Week 1: Bears vs. Titans
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Date: TBA
Time: TBA
TV: FOX32
Preseason Week 2: Bears at Colts
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
Date: TBA
Time: TBA
TV: FOX32
Preseason Week 3: Bears vs. Bills
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Date: TBA
Time: TBA
TV: FOX32
Week 1: Bears vs. Packers
USA Today Sports
Date: Sunday, Sept. 10
Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
TV: FOX
Week 2: Bears at Buccaneers
Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sunday, Sept. 17
Time: Noon CT
TV: FOX
Week 3: Bears at Chiefs
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Date: Sunday, Sept. 24
Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
TV: FOX
Week 4: Bears vs. Broncos
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Date: Sunday, Oct. 1
Time: Noon CT
TV: CBS
Week 5: Bears at Commanders (TNF)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images
Date: Thursday, Oct. 5
Time: 7:15 p.m. CT
TV: Amazon Prime
Week 6: Bears vs. Vikings
Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sunday, Oct. 15
Time: Noon CT
TV: FOX
Week 7: Bears vs. Raiders
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
Date: Sunday, Oct. 22
Time: Noon CT
TV: FOX
Week 8: Bears at Chargers (SNF)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
Date: Sunday, Oct. 29
Time: 7:20 p.m. CT
TV: NBC
Week 9: Bears at Saints
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sunday, Nov. 5
Time: Noon
TV: CBS
Week 10: Bears vs. Panthers (TNF)
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Thursday, Nov. 9
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV: Amazon Prime
Week 11: Bears at Lions
Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Date: Sunday, Nov. 19
Time: Noon
TV: FOX
Week 12: Bears at Vikings (MNF)
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
Date: Monday, Nov. 27
Time: 7:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN, ABC
Week 13: BYE WEEK
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Week 14: Bears vs. Lions
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sunday, Dec. 10
Time: Noon
TV: FOX
Week 15: Bears at Browns
Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
Date: TBA
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
Week 16: Bears vs. Cardinals
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
Date: Sunday, Dec. 24
Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
TV: FOX
Week 17: Bears vs. Falcons
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Date: Sunday, Dec. 31
Time: Noon CT
TV: CBS
Week 18: Bears at Packers
Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Date: TBA
Time: TBA
TV: TBA
