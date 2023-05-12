Chicago Bears’ full 2023 schedule

The Chicago Bears have unveiled their 2023 schedule, which features some intriguing matchups and plenty of storylines.

In addition to facing their NFC North opponents twice, the Bears will face the AFC West and NFC South, which includes home games against the Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, as well as away games against the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

With Chicago finishing fourth in the NFC North, they’ll also face the same-place finisher in the NFC East and NFC West. With that additional 17th game, they’ll face the AFC North same-place finisher, Cleveland Browns, on the road.

Chicago will open the season at home against the Green Bay Packers, and the Bears will play four prime-time games from Weeks 5-12.

Here’s a quick look at the Bears’ complete 2023 schedule — preseason and regular season:

Preseason Week 1: Bears vs. Titans

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

TV: FOX32

Preseason Week 2: Bears at Colts

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

TV: FOX32

Preseason Week 3: Bears vs. Bills

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

TV: FOX32

Week 1: Bears vs. Packers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 10

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Week 2: Bears at Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Time: Noon CT

TV: FOX

Week 3: Bears at Chiefs

Date: Sunday, Sept. 24

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Week 4: Bears vs. Broncos

Date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Time: Noon CT

TV: CBS

Week 5: Bears at Commanders (TNF)

Date: Thursday, Oct. 5

Time: 7:15 p.m. CT

TV: Amazon Prime

Week 6: Bears vs. Vikings

Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Time: Noon CT

TV: FOX

Week 7: Bears vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, Oct. 22

Time: Noon CT

TV: FOX

Week 8: Bears at Chargers (SNF)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 29

Time: 7:20 p.m. CT

TV: NBC

Week 9: Bears at Saints

Date: Sunday, Nov. 5

Time: Noon

TV: CBS

Week 10: Bears vs. Panthers (TNF)

Date: Thursday, Nov. 9

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV: Amazon Prime

Week 11: Bears at Lions

Date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Time: Noon

TV: FOX

Week 12: Bears at Vikings (MNF)

Date: Monday, Nov. 27

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN, ABC

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: Bears vs. Lions

Date: Sunday, Dec. 10

Time: Noon

TV: FOX

Week 15: Bears at Browns

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

TV: TBA

Week 16: Bears vs. Cardinals

Date: Sunday, Dec. 24

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

TV: FOX

Week 17: Bears vs. Falcons

Date: Sunday, Dec. 31

Time: Noon CT

TV: CBS

Week 18: Bears at Packers

Date: TBA

Time: TBA

TV: TBA

