Chicago Bears Free-Agent Focus: Vic Beasley

Finding a good pass rusher is really, really hard. That's why the Chicago Bears jumped at the opportunity to trade for Khalil Mack prior to the 2018 season regardless of the then-Oakland Raiders asking price. Two first-round picks (and then some) seemed like a small price to pay for a player who's a virtual lock for double-digit sacks every season (sans 2019, when the entire defense regressed).

Look at the failed experiment that is Leonard Floyd, for example. The Bears spent a first-rounder on him, too. Instead of a trade, it was Chicago's actual first pick of the 2016 draft (No. 9 overall). Floyd's been an absolute failure as a pass rusher, totaling just 18.5 sacks in four seasons including a career-low three in 2019. His failure to emerge will force the Bears to the free-agent market this offseason in an effort to find a player capable of complementing Mack's generational talent.

One name who could offer that pass-rushing upside while not commanding a massive payday is former Atlanta Falcon, Vic Beasley. The Falcons confirmed on February 3 that they won't be re-signing their 2015 first-round pick after a career that wasn't too dissimilar to what Floyd's experienced in Chicago: mostly a letdown.

The difference between Beasley and Floyd, however, is Beasley has shown a pulse as an edge rusher. He led the NFL in sacks in 2016 with 15.5, and he enjoyed a solid season with eight sacks in 2019. The problem with Beasley is that his other three seasons with the Falcons consisted of no more than five sacks in any one of them. He's a true boom-or-bust player who seems destined for a one-year deal this offseason, which sets up perfectly for the Bears.

Chicago doesn't have the kind of salary-cap flexibility where they can make a big push for Jaguars star defender Yannick Ngakoue. Instead, they have to find a player with a tarnished resume like Beasley, who many teams will dismiss as a one-year wonder and a guy who is more of a clean-up pass rusher than a real pressure player.

According to Spotrac, Beasley's market value will be around $7.3 million per season. If that holds true, the Bears could sign Beasley for nearly half the cost of Floyd's pricetag in 2020. Seems like a no-brainer.

Chicago's defense is its biggest strength right now, but it can be even stronger with a complementary pass-rusher for Mack in 2020 and beyond. The beyond part could come via the NFL draft, but if the Bears want to be one of the most ferocious defenses in the league next season, they need to add a secondary sack artist this offseason. Maybe it's Beasley, if the price is right.

