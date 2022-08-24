Chicago Bears fifth-most valuable team in the NFL, according to Forbes
Chicago Bears fifth-most valuable team in the NFL via Forbes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bears are the NFL's fifth-most valuable franchise, according to Forbes.
The team is worth $5.8 billion, according to the article. Last season, the Bears ranked seventh in valuation. This year, they jumped two spots to crack the top-five highest-valued teams.
The Bears have $155.7 million in operating income. Between the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the team's revenue jumped nearly $200 million.
The latest development in the organization's wealth is its plan to build a new stadium in Arlington Heights. This development will add plenty of value to the team, considering they can grow their advertising and sponsorships, which factor 10 percent into valuation. A majority percent of the valuation is media deals.
The Bears are one of a few teams who do not have a naming rights sponsor for the stadium, since the stadium is a memorial to U.S. soldiers who had died in combat., hence "Soldier Field."
The Cowboys are the highest-valued franchise in the NFL, coming in at an $8 billion valuation. The Patriots, Rams and Giants follow after the Cowboys before the Bears.
