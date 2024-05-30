Chicago Bears to be featured on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ documentary series for the first time

The Chicago Bears have stormed onto center stage in 2024 as one of the NFL’s most compelling teams with No. 1 pick Caleb Williams as their new starting quarterback and a roster around Williams that seems to be playoff ready.

Away from the field, the organization continues its push to build a new stadium with its current efforts focused on the museum campus downtown. And in August, three former stars — Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers — will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2024.

So why not give these Bears in this moment a brighter spotlight? HBO plans to do just that by featuring the Bears in the popular NFL documentary series “Hard Knocks” during training camp this summer, the team announced Thursday.

The first hour-long episode of the five-part series will air at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 on all HBO platforms. The show will continue to run Tuesdays at 8 p.m. until Sept. 3.

“’Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Chicago Bears’ will provide our passionate fans across the world the ability to experience this unique and critical time in the history of our franchise,” Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement.

Narrated by Liev Schreiber, “Hard Knocks” first launched in 2001, following the Baltimore Ravens through camp. The Bears will be featured on the 19th edition of the series after the New York Jets were showcased last summer and the Miami Dolphins were chronicled during an in-season version of the documentary in 2023 and the New York Giants will be featured this summer in an offseason edition of “Hard Knocks,” which debuts July 2.

Related Articles

At the NFL owners meetings in March, Bears Chairman George McCaskey reiterated his longstanding aversion to the team being featured on the show.

“We’re told there is some interest in other teams being on the program,” McCaskey said, “and we welcome that interest.”

General manager Ryan Poles has expressed similar hesitance about the program. But Warren was less firm on shooting down the team’s interest in participating in the series back in March.

Asked about his interest in the team being featured on “Hard Knocks,” Warren laughed and paused.

“That’s always interesting,” he said. “I have interests in making sure that the NFL stays strong and vibrant.”

Now, the Bears will lean into the “Hard Knocks” experience.