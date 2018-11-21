A Chicago Bears fan's rooting guide to the NFL's Week 12 games originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Eleven weeks into the NFL season, the playoff picture is starting to come into focus a bit. The Bears find themselves atop the NFC North with a game and a half lead over the Vikings, and if the season ended today they'd be the third seed in the conference. Obviously things can change drastically week-to-week, with each game having a wider and wider impact around the conference. So who should you root for this week to help protect the Bears' playoff odds?

REDSKINS (6-4) AT COWBOYS (5-5) - THURSDAY 3:30 PM CT

Tie your horse to the Cowboys' wagon after the Bears take on the Lions on Thanksgiving. Right now the NFC East looks like it's going to be a battle to the end and the more these teams beat each other up, the better the chances are for the Bears to lock up a playoff spot and a higher seed.

SEAHAWKS (5-5) AT PANTHERS (6-4) – SUNDAY 12:00 PM CT

Fly with the Hawks. As it stands, the Panthers are the fifth seed in the NFC and the Seahawks sit at seven. If the Bears end up fighting for a Wild Card slot, they own the tiebreaker vs. Seattle since the Bears beat them head-to-head in Week 2. If they had to edge out Carolina it would come down to which team had the better record vs. NFC opponents.

PACKERS (4-5-1) AT VIKINGS (5-4-1) – SUNDAY 7:20 PM CT

Skol Vikings. Technically a Minnesota win would keep the race for the NFC North title a little tighter, but I think every team would feel better about their playoff chances with Aaron Rodgers eliminated from contention ASAP.

