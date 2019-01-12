Bears fans are hilariously trying to kick 43-yard field goals in the snow originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Do you like the Chicago Bears? Can you kick a 43-yard field goal in the snow? If you answered yes to one of these questions and no to the other, you're probably at Goose Island Brewing Co. in Chicago right now.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In honor of last weekend's 16-15 Bears loss, Goose Island Brewing Co. challenged fans to be able to kick a field goal of the same length Cody Parkey missed from. However, there are two problems. The field goal was, in fact, blocked and it's snowing in Chicago on Saturday.

This is going exactly how we expected.

If anyone can manage to kick one successfully, they'll receive a pair of tickets to any 2019 regular-season game, round-trip airfare and hotel accommodations for two nights. Winners also will get a shot at making a 65-yard field goal, for Super Bowl tickets. Originally, Goose Island Brewing Co. wanted to give away free beer, but were not allowed.

As hard as they tried, there were zero Adam Vinatieris today in the @GooseIsland #FieldGoalChallenge. 🏈❄️ pic.twitter.com/pRlNA5oKhy — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) January 12, 2019

Story continues

First kicker, who got here 5 hours before the event, starts with this.. it's going to be a long day pic.twitter.com/7tjLuSuH0u — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Jeans and dress shoes, that's how you do it boys. pic.twitter.com/GOdNrh2N7C — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

There's always that one guy pic.twitter.com/9z5HznLoBl — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Just a little slick pic.twitter.com/5dVGCsOhLz — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) January 12, 2019

Kudos to Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times, for braving the elements to capture miss after miss. To be completely fair, it looks nearly impossible in these conditions.

That being said, if only someone could step right up and drill a field goal, or two, that would be really something, wouldn't it?

We'll update this post if we notice anyone put one through the uprights.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Eagles