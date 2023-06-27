Chicago Bears Family Fest tickets at Soldier Field on sale now

If you want to watch the Bears practice at Soldier Field this summer, now’s your chance. Tickets to this year’s Family Fest are now on sale. Family Fest will take place on Sunday, Aug. 6 this year and gives fans the opportunity to watch the Bears go through individual and team drills at their home stadium.

There are plenty of other activities for fans besides watching practice. The Bears said in a statement that there will be interactive games, face painting, balloon artists and inflatables for kids and adults alike to enjoy. Current and former players will be available for autographs. Further, there will be non-contact football drills for kids aged 7-12 to try. Finally, fans can expect live music performances and appearances from Staley Da Bear, the Chicago Bears Drumline and the Monster Squad.

Tickets cost $13 plus fees, a slight increase from last year’s $10 price. Parking is also available at the North garage and Waldron deck for $25 per vehicle. Tailgating will not be allowed in the parking lots.

Activities start outside Soldier Field at 8:30 a.m., then gates to the stadium open at 9:00 a.m. Practice is scheduled to start at 10:35 a.m. Parking lots will open up at 7:30 a.m.

Can’t make it to Family Fest, but still want to watch the Bears practice? Tickets are also available to attend training camp at Halas Hall. Those tickets are totally free and can be reserved starting at 10 a.m. on July 6.

