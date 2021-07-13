Chicago Bears family day tickets on sale, info on 2021 event

Bears Family Fest tickets go on sale today originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Family Fest is coming back to Chicago this year. Bears fans of all ages who want to check out an open practice will get the chance to watch the team work at Soldier Field on Tuesday, Aug. 3. Tickets cost $10 and go on sale this Tuesday at 3 p.m. at chicagobears.com/familyfest.

Practice will begin at 11 a.m. for Family Fest, but before that, games and other activities like pony rides, a petting zoo, face painting and opportunities to meet Staley the Bear, will begin at 9:30 outside the stadium.

If you want to go with a group of 20 or more family and friends, the team recommends reaching out to the Bears ticket office at 847-615-BEAR (2327). There will be assigned seats to watch practice, not general admission.

