Chicago Bears drop in recent NFL franchise valuation reports
Chicago Bears drop in recent NFL franchise valuation reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Chicago Bears are the eighth most valuable franchise in the NFL, according to a recent report from Sportico. Their $6 billion valuation dropped them two spots from Sportico's previous rankings.
Forbes ranked the Bears the fifth most valuable franchise in August 2022. Then, the Bears were worth roughly $5.8 billion. So, there is an improvement in their value, similar to the rest of the NFL, with a 20% growth.
According to Sportico, the average value of all the franchises has increased 24% over the past 12 months. Every team is worth at least $4 billion. The Dallas Cowboys have a commanding lead with a $9.2 billion valuation -- over $2 billion more than the second-place New York Giants.
The Raiders made a sizable leap, jumping into the 10th spot after holding down the 15th spot. Their valuation jumped 41% over the past year.
Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.