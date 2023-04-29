Chicago Bears draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears traded down from the No. 1 overall pick and moved to No. 9 in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Chicago acquired a 2024 first round pick, a 2025 second round pick and wide receiver D.J. Moore along with the No. 9 pick.

Now at No. 9, the Bears are in a spot to add either on offense or in the secondary.

Here's the Bears' picks, selections and grades for the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL DRAFT TRACKER: NFL Draft 2023: Day 1 picks, live instant grades, trades, tracker, updates

OUR FINAL MOCK DRAFT: Ran Carthon makes his move to build best roster possible

Chicago Bears 2023 NFL Draft picks

1st Round, No. 10 overall (from Carolina) | Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Instant grade: C-plus

Analysis: Wright had some good film against Will Anderson and in the Orange Bowl. But there were better linemen to choose from here, like Peter Skoronski.

2nd Round, No. 53 overall (from Baltimore) | Gervon Dexter Sr., DT, Florida

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Dexter could have snuck into the first round, given the good parts of his film. Consistency and effort will need to sustain.

2nd Round, No. 56 overall (from Jacksonville) | Tyrique Stevenson, CB, Miami (Fla.)

Instant grade: B-minus

Analysis: Stevenson is another big corner in the second round, but he wasn't my best available DB.

3rd Round, No. 64 overall | Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Instant grade: B-plus

Analysis: Pickens hasn't shown enough rushing the passer to wow on film, but he will be tough to move off the line of scrimmage. Good pick.

4th Round, No. 115 overall (from New Orleans) | Roschon Johnson, RB, Texas

Instant grade: A-minus

4th Round, No. 133 overall (from Philadelphia) | Tyler Scott, WR, Cincinnati

Instant grade: B-plus

5th Round, No. 148 overall (from New England via Baltimore) | Noah Sewell, LB, Oregon

Instant grade: B-plus

5th Round, No. 165 overall (from Philadelphia via New Orleans) | Terell Smith, DB, Minnesota

Instant grade: C-plus

7th Round, No. 218 overall (from Carolina via Miami) | Travis Bell, DL, Kennesaw State

Instant grade: B-minus

Story continues

7th Round, No. 258 overall (compensatory) | Kendall Williamson, DB, Stanford

Instant grade: C

NFL Draft 2023 team-by-team picks, grades

AFC

AFC East: Bills | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets

AFC South: Texans | Colts | Jaguars | Titans

AFC North: Ravens | Bengals | Browns | Steelers

AFC West: Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders | Chargers

NFC

NFC East: Cowboys | Giants | Eagles | Commanders

NFC South: Falcons | Panthers | Saints | Buccaneers

NFC North: Bears | Lions | Packers | Vikings

NFC West: Cardinals | Rams | 49ers | Seahawks

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Chicago Bears draft picks: Grades for selections in 2023 NFL Draft