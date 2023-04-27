Chicago Bears draft picks 2023: Round-by-round selections

Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.