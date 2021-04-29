Chicago Bears draft picks 2021: Round-by-round selections
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here is a 2021 NFL draft pick-by-pick breakdown for the Chicago Bears:
Round 1 (No. 20 overall)
Round 2 (52)
Round 3 (83)
Round 5 (164)
Round 6 (204)
Round 6 (208, from Seahawks through Dolphins)
Round 6 (221, compensatory)
Round 6 (228, compensatory)
Chicago Bears' last five top draft picks:
2020 (No. 43 overall): Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame
2019 (No. 73 overall): David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
2018 (No. 8 overall): Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia
2017 (No. 2 overall): Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
2016 (No. 9 overall): Leonard Floyd, LB, Georgia
If you enjoy talking football, we have the perfect spot for you. Join our Facebook Group, The Ruling Off the Field, to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow football fans and our NFL insiders. Do the right thing, sign up now!
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bears picks in 2021 NFL draft: Round-by-round selections for Chicago