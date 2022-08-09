Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension.

Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key cog in the Bears' long term plan if he's able to sign an extension. He's one of the best linebackers in the league, recording nearly 200 solo tackles over the past two seasons.

Without him, the Bears defense will be left without its heart and soul. Despite Smith's spectacular on-field performance over the first four seasons of his young career, his leadership has been praised by many of the returners on defense.

If Smith is traded to another team, the Bears' defense will look shoddy.

Here's the depth chart for the linebackers, without Smith.

WLB (WILL): Nicholas Morrow, Joe Thomas, Javin White, Christian Albright

MLB: Caleb Johnson, Noah Dawkins

SLB (Strong): Matt Adams, Jack Sanborn, DeMarquis Gates

Smith is listed as a middle linebacker but was declared a WILL linebacker by the team. Who will fill in for that position could be left to competition between Joe Thomas, Nicholas Morrow and Caleb Johnson.

The WILL linebacker in Eberflus' and Alan Williams' defense is an important piece. The strong and middle linebackers are supposed to block offensive players to make room for the WILL linebacker to make plays. The position requires the ability to get to each sideline in a hurry, which Smith specializes him.

Without Smith in that position, the Bears' defense will certainly be worse off. Nevertheless, the larger concern will remain filling that position over time. Smith provides a check off the long-term to-do list for the Bears at this moment.

