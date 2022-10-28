Who is Chicago Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green?
On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list.
Who is Gerri Green?
Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member.
Name: Gerri Green
Age: 27
From/College: Mississippi State
Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds
College stats: (four years) 160 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, one touchdown, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries
Draft: 6th round (199th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft
Pro teams: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears
Pro stats: N/A
