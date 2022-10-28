Who is Chicago Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green?

Ryan Taylor
·1 min read

Who is Bears defensive lineman Gerri Green? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Thursday, the Bears signed defensive lineman Gerri Green to the practice squad after they placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list.

Who is Gerri Green?

Here's a quick biography of the team's newest practice squad member.

Name: Gerri Green

Age: 27

From/College: Mississippi State

Measurements: 6-foot-4, 252 pounds

College stats: (four years) 160 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three interceptions, one touchdown, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries

Draft: 6th round (199th overall) of the 2019 NFL draft

Pro teams: Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, Washington Football Team, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears

Pro stats: N/A

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

Recommended Stories