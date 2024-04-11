Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat discusses Caleb Williams

Montez Sweat hopes to join Caleb Williams for a Chicago Bears NFL playoff push in 2024. Sweat recently discussed Williams and other topics in an offseason conversation you can see in the video below. Bears Wire had this to say about Montez Sweat and the Bears’ 2024 defense:

“The Bears defense got off to a brutal start in 2023, but following the acquisition of defensive end Montez Sweat and under play caller Matt Eberflus, the unit was one of the NFL’s best in the final seven weeks of the season. Now, that unit returns — near fully in tact — with the chance to add a couple of other contributors in the NFL draft. Chicago’s secondary is sound, including the return of cornerback Jaylon Johnson, the veteran addition of safety Kevin Byard and plenty of young talent in safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerbacks Kyler Gordon and Tyrique Stevenson. The linebacker corp is also solid with T.J. Edwards and Tremaine Edmunds. The defensive line is the main concern outside of Sweat and Andrew Billings.”

