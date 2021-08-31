Chicago Bears cut former Georgia WR

The Chicago Bears have cut former Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley as teams across the NFL are tasked with trimming their rosters down to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported this news.

Ridley was selected by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He played in 10 games with Chicago and caught 10 passes for 108 yards.

The #Bears are releasing Riley Ridley, former 4th round pick and Calvin’s younger brother, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2021

Ridley surprised many when he committed to UGA in January of 2016.

At the time of his commitment, Ridley was a four-star receiver out of Deerfield Beach, Florida, and ranked as the nation’s 47th-best player at his position.

Ridley had been in talks with South Carolina, his brother was a star player at Alabama and Georgia was kind of looking in from the outside.

But when Ridley heard the news of Smart going to Athens, that changed everything.

He further discussed why he chose to commit to Georgia in this interview (above) conducted by CampusLore.

Ridley had a successful collegiate career, recording 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns during his three years. His breakout game came against his brother and the Crimson Tide in the 2017-18 national championship game where he hauled in six passes for 82 yards.