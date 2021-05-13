Chicago Bears coaching staff impressed with Justin Fields so far

The No. 1 pick of the Chicago Bears is making a good impression on coaches so far in his young career and he hasn’t even taken a snap yet. Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has been meeting with coaches and it seems they are liking what they see.

Talking with the Chicago Sun-Times, quarterback coach John DeFilippo said that he and Fields have been meeting via zoom. The words DeFilippo used to describe the Bears QB of the future… “very coachable”.

Fields will most likely be the focal point during the Bears rookie minicamp this weekend. It’s one thing to talk X’s and O’s online and another to see guys work in person. The coaching staff is excited to see what Fields can do first hand.

“Obviously we’ll know a lot more about Justin after this weekend in terms of where he’s at mentally and the way he processes and thinks and those things,” DeFilippo said via the Chicago Sun-Times. “It’s hard to tell over Zoom until you really get your hands on a player. I think we’ll know a lot more after this weekend in terms of where he’s at from a mentally processing standpoint.”

Out of 6,500 NFL players who took the “Mental Aptitude Test” Justin Fields scored 1st. Above 100 is great, Mahomes is at 110. Fields scored a 130😳🔥 pic.twitter.com/V6RHJMpbDe — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) May 11, 2021

Bears head coach Matt Nagy is looking to take his time with Fields and allow him to learn under veterans Andy Dalton and Nick Foles. It’s the same approach that was used when Nagy coached Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City.

Can Justin Fields be a Mahomes type game-breaker? Only time will tell, but he certainly has all the tools to get there.

