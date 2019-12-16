Matt Nagy denies feud with Mitch Trubisky following his comments after loss to Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky wasn’t happy after their 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and didn’t hold back when criticizing their offensive game plan after the game at Lambeau Field.

While the 25-year-old’s comments were widely seen as a clear shot at head coach Matt Nagy and his play calling, Nagy insisted on Monday that all is still well between the two.

“You guys are always catching us right after the game,” Nagy said, via ESPN. “And so there's a lot of emotions that go through. Here we are losing a game like that and knowing we could've played better. So I don't know exactly what the question was that was asked, but I'm saying if you sensed a frustration, I think I know Mitch better than anybody in this building except maybe [quarterbacks coach] Dave Ragone.”

Trubisky went 29-of-53 for 334 yards while throwing one touchdown on Sunday. He also threw two interceptions and was sacked three times. The Bears struggled to run the ball, too, picking up just 96 yards on 27 carries.

Trubisky was asked about the Packers pass rush after the game, and suggested that Nagy could have done a lot more to help his offensive line.

“I feel like they were pretty good,” Trubisky said. “They had a really good front. I felt like our O-line played really well. I thought we could have taken more pressure off them [by] moving the pocket a little more and me getting out … We’ve just got to continue to find ways to take pressure off our O-line. With a good pass rush like that, [we need to] continue to mix it up, whether it’s with screens, running it, draws — all that kind of stuff helps.”

He was then asked to clarify his comments and if he was talking about Nagy’s play calling specifically.

“[We] could’ve done a lot of stuff, yeah,” Trubisky said.

The loss on Sunday officially knocked the Bears out of the playoffs, which likely added to the frustration in their locker room after the game. But after a frustrating year where Trubisky has struggled time and again while dealing with injuries, it’d be easy to see how a rift between him and his head coach could grow in Chicago.

In the grand scheme of things, however, Nagy insists he is still in a good place with Trubisky. He understands where his quarterback is coming from with his criticism, too.

“I know the effect or what he means by any of that,” Nagy said, via ESPN. “I think probably, if I'm going back and watching that, it's probably very general and big picture, but it's also right after the game so I take nothing by that and we have a great relationship.”

