Matt Nagy cleared, will coach Bears vs. Steelers after testing positive for COVID-19

Matt Nagy will be back on the sidelines on Monday night.

The Chicago Bears coach, who missed their 33-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week after testing positive for COVID-19 , was cleared on Tuesday and is now back with the team.

"It was great to be able to get outside to get back out there with them,” he said Thursday, via the Bears . "I was cleared on Tuesday, so I was back in the office Tuesday morning. I was able to get back in here and get back to some quote-unquote normalcy. It was awesome seeing all the coaches and really just kind of getting back on track."

Nagy tested positive for the virus last month , and was away from the team quarantining for the entire week leading up to their loss to the 49ers. Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor led the team in his absence.

Nagy was one of several Bears players and coaches who tested positive in recent weeks, joining Jimmy Graham, Robert Quinn and receivers coach Mike Furrey, among others.

Nagy — who is in his fourth year leading the Bears — said he watched Sunday’s game from a hotel room, but that he was too nervous to eat or drink anything during that contest.

“Nothing. I just sat there, and I was nervous the whole time,” he said, via the Bears . “I didn’t think I was going to be nervous, but I was more nervous than normal. That’s just how it was. I had no idea how it was going to go.

"I was writing down play-by-play what happened. You remember a lot more stuff when you write it all down and you're able to look at it in between timeouts and stuff. But it was different. Really, really weird."

The Bears will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night at Heinz Field, where they’ll attempt to snap a three-game losing skid.

They are currently listed as +6.5 underdogs on BetMGM .