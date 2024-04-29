The Chicago Bears clearly helped themselves at the 2024 NFL draft

Maybe you think Caleb Williams isn’t as good as Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels. Maybe you think the Chicago Bears needed an offensive lineman more than another wide receiver. Maybe you are a Green Bay Packers fan, or a Minnesota Vikings fan, or a Detroit Lions fan. Yet, even if you are a Caleb skeptic or a position-group analyst or a fan of a rival NFC North team, you have to admit: Caleb Williams plus Rome Odunze soups up the Bears’ offense and gives Chicago a good 2024 NFL draft haul.

The talent might not translate to the field on Sundays, but on paper, it’s really hard to argue with Caleb Williams being brought in by the Bears at quarterback, with Rome Odunze to throw passes to. That’s a star combination in theory. The Bears needed upgrades at quarterback and wide receiver and certainly appear to have gained them. No one is saying the Bears were a loser at the 2024 NFL draft, and very few people are saying they haven’t made up ground. If you were to say that five teams — more than the other 27 in the league — were true winners at the NFL draft in Detroit, it would be hard to ignore that the Bears belong on that top-five list. It would be really difficult to exclude them completely.

