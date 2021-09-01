Chicago Bears roster moves: DBs Artie Burns and Marqui Christian return a day after cuts, 13 players join the practice squad and WR Breshad Perriman is signing a deal

The Chicago Bears are adding a wide receiver, a returner and two cornerbacks they just cut as they continue to maneuver their 53-man roster.

The Bears are signing sixth-year receiver Breshad Perriman, general manager Ryan Pace confirmed Wednesday. Perriman, whom the Detroit Lions cut earlier this week, has 125 catches for 2,066 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career. He had 30 catches for 505 yards and three touchdowns last season with the New York Jets.

The Bears also claimed wide receiver and punt and kick returner Nsimba Webster off waivers from the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday morning.

Webster, who was an undrafted free agent out of Eastern Washington in 2019, spent his first two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as a returner. He returned 25 punts for 185 yards and had 16 kick returns for 347 yards in 2020. He played just eight snaps on offense last season.

The Bears have been trying out players as returners during the preseason. Kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson left in the offseason, and the Bears went through several punt-return options last year after Tarik Cohen was injured. Cohen still is recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee.

The Bears also re-signed defensive backs Artie Burns and Marqui Christian, whom the they cut Tuesday as they set their first 53-man roster. That group had only four cornerbacks on it.

They moved left tackle Teven Jenkins and inside linebacker Danny Trevathan to injured reserve to free up a pair of roster spots. They also waived wide receiver Rodney Adams.

Thirteen players also have signed on to be a part of the Bears 16-player practice squad: running backs Ryan Nall and Artavis Pierce, wide receivers Dazz Newsome, Isaiah Coulter and Jon’Vea Johnson, offensive linemen Dieter Eiselen and Arlington Hambright, defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai, outside linebackers Charles Snowden and Sam Kamara, defensive backs Thomas Graham Jr. and Teez Tabor and kicker Brian Johnson.