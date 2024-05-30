Chicago Bears Chosen as 2024 Team for HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

The Chicago Bears will be featured as Hard Knocks’ training camp team ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the league announced Thursday.

It is the first time the Bears will be shown on the series. They are the first team on the show to have a rookie quarterback drafted No. 1 since the 2018 Cleveland Browns. The Bears selected Caleb Williams out of USC last month with the top pick and are coming off a 7-10 season.

Since its debut in 2001, Hard Knocks has documented 14 of the 32 NFL franchises, and four teams have been shown multiple times. The series has won 18 Sports Emmys.

The Bears’ five-episode series will be shown on HBO and streamed on Max beginning Aug. 6. It will run after Hard Knocks: Offseason, which is debuting this year in July and will feature the New York Giants. Both series will be narrated by Liev Schreiber.

“The Chicago Bears have a talented roster, coaching staff and front office all determined to match the expectations of a hungry fanbase,” Shannon Furman, NFL Films’ senior director and supervising producer, said in a statement. “We are thankful to the entire organization for opening their doors to us for what is sure to be an exciting training camp this summer.”

The Bears follow the New York Jets, which were featured on the 2023 training camp edition of Hard Knocks.

