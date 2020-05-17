Former Bears CEO Michael McCaskey dies at 76 after battle with cancer

Michael McCaskey, left, and his mom Virginia McCaskey after the Bears won the 2007 NFC Championship game between the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on January 21, 2007. Michael died on Saturday after a battle with cancer. (Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

Former Chicago Bears president and CEO Michael McCaskey died on Saturday after a battle with cancer, the team announced.

He was 76.

McCaskey, the oldest of Bears of owners Ed and Virginia McCaskey’s 11 children, was named president and CEO in 1983. He also served as chairman of the board from 1999 to 2011, when he stepped down and was replaced by his brother.

The Bears won Super Bowl XX under his watch in 1985, and was named league executive of the year after that season.

“Mike was already successful in every sense of the word when he took over for George S. Halas after the passing of ‘Papa Bear’ in 1983,” the McCaskey family said in a statement, via the Chicago Tribune. “We are grateful to Mike for overseeing arguably the greatest team in NFL history, and for his many years of service to the Bears and to us. The oldest of eleven siblings has many duties thrust upon him, not all of them pleasant, yet Mike handled them all with grace and patience. “Although Mike’s passing was not brought on by the novel coronavirus, our family, like so many people, is not able to gather and grieve together at this time. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Our focus in the coming days will be to celebrate Mike’s life and be whatever source of support we can be to John and Kathryn and those they love.”

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

