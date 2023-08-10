Chicago Bears camp report: New TE Marcedes Lewis gets on the field, while rookie Darnell Wright learns from mistakes

The Chicago Bears’ practice Thursday was their last before the preseason opener Saturday against the Tennessee Titans at Soldier Field.

Here’s our camp report from the padded session at Halas Hall.

News of the day

Veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis, 39, practiced for the first time since joining the Bears on a one-year deal last week. The 6-foot-6, 267-pound Lewis is more of a blocker than a pass catcher 18 seasons into his career. But quarterback Justin Fields connected with him early during team drills on a quick, short pass, and Lewis charged forward several more yards.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who was with Lewis in Green Bay for three seasons, said he was glad to have Lewis’ play style, mentality and leadership on board. Lewis said he and Getsy spoke a lot in the months before he signed with the Bears.

“He’s just a guy who I leaned on a lot, and hopefully he was able to lean on me as well,” Getsy said. “His ability to slow the situation down — whether it was a rough practice, whether it was a rough game — he was the guy who was the stability. He’s the guy who just stands up and goes, ‘Guys, this is the National Football League. We can’t do this. We’ve got to stick together.’ He’s just a solid rock. As much as he’s that as a player, he is that as a person as well.”

Justin Fields watch

Getsy noted the offense’s slow start after a heavy workload Wednesday, and there weren’t a lot of splash plays from Justin Fields to tell about.

Late in practice in a last-minute situation starting at midfield, Fields found a nice connection with DJ Moore for an 8-yard gain. But rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter batted down Fields’ pass on the next play, and Fields was forced to throw the ball away on third. The offense punted.

On the first team offense’s previous drive, running back D’Onta Foreman ran on three straight plays. On fourth-and-1, a false start was called on rookie right tackle Darnell Wright, and kicker Cairo Santos made a 54-yard field goal.

Getsy said work on their cadences Wednesday and on no-huddle situations Thursday provided challenges to his players.

“You’ve got the young guys — false starts first time yesterday doing silent cadence issues, and then today first time really doing on-the-ball stuff,” Getsy said. “It seems like we’re going to just always have that little learning curve for some of those young guys.”

Backup quarterback PJ Walker led a touchdown drive from midfield against the second-team defense with 50 seconds on the clock, capped by hitting Daurice Fountain in the end zone.

Player in the spotlight

Darnell Wright, whom the Bears drafted No. 10 this spring, will be one of the players to watch in the preseason opener, which Getsy said will be an invaluable experience for the rookie right tackle.

Getsy said the Bears are throwing a lot at Wright, who also had a couple of false starts Wednesday.

‘We’re not holding back at all,” Getsy said. And while the rookie has made his share of mistakes, Getsy said he has done a good job of not making the same mistake twice.

“When he makes these mistakes the first time — or maybe he’s bright-eyed and doesn’t know — he is all in and taking in the coaching and then applying it right away,” Getsy said. “He plays so fast, and so we don’t want to take that away. We don’t want him to be a thinker. The guy plays so fast and physical. It’s all a learning curve for him, right? Coming from the college game, particularly the style they played too. The most important thing is that his mindset and play style fit who we are. He has been a great teammate as well.”

Quote of the day

“I just said it today, that’s a huge dude. Like huge. And for him to just go out there and push the pocket and get the batted down balls he’s getting, he’s a hard dude to throw around, and you can feel his presence in that middle of the field when you’re back there playing quarterback. … It’s going to help the secondary because they’re going to feel like they can make plays on the football now that you get somebody that can push that pocket and push that center and that guard all the way into the quarterback.” — Backup quarterback PJ Walker on rookie defensive tackle Gervon Dexter.

Seen and heard

When the Bears drafted rookie wide receiver Tyler Scott, he mentioned he grew up watching film of Bears great Gale Sayers. Scott said Thursday he was a running back through high school, and his dad began showing him old film of players when he was 8 years old.

Scott loved studying different styles.

“Earl Campbell, who was more downhill, or you have like an Eric Dickerson, who people used to always say I kind of ran like when I was playing running back, who had the upright running style,” Scott said.

But one of his favorite players was Sayers, and he still tries to derive elements of his game.

“I just loved how elusive he was,” Scott said. “So kind of trying to take that style of being shifty and being able to make people think one thing and being able to move them without even touching them, I take pride in and love to do.”

Injury report

One day after exiting practice with an apparent leg injury, wide receiver Chase Claypool sat out Thursday.

Safety Jaquan Brisker, cornerbacks Terell Smith and Josh Blackwell, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Dylan Cole, offensive linemen Lucas Patrick and Nate Davis, defensive end DeMarcus Walker and quarterback Nathan Peterman also didn’t practice.

With Patrick and Davis out, the Bears have had Ja’Tyre Carter playing at right guard. But Getsy said the Bears are “hopeful to get Nate back soon once he gets through his stuff.”