When is the Chicago Bears' bye week?

The Chicago Bears are 11 weeks through the 18-week season. Through those 11 weeks, they sit 3-8, amid a four-game losing streak.

The Bears have six games left to play, including one bye week during Week 14. As of this writing, that's three weeks away.

Here's the remaining schedule for the Bears:

Week 12: @ New York Jets

Week 13: vs. Green Bay

Week 14: BYE WEEK

Week 15: vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Week 16: vs. Buffalo Bills

Week 17: @ Detroit Lions

Week 18: vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Bears will have an off week in three weeks. For some, like Justin Fields, it's entirely needed for physical recovery.

On Sunday against the Falcons, Fields went through the wringer.

He received sideline treatment for cramps he experienced in his hamstrings. After the game, he received an IV (intravenous therapy) for the same issue.

On the first play of the final drive, the second-year quarterback admitted he injured his shoulder. After the game, he was carted off the field to receive a medical examination for the injury.

Fields was sacked four times and hit multiple times on Sunday. One of the hits he endured included a late hit which wasn't called for a penalty.

Needless to say, the bye week will prove vital for the health and recovery of the Bears squad. First, however, they have to tackle games against the Jets and Packers.

